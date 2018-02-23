Richard G. Renford

Dick was born in Bismarck, ND. He lived most of his life in Spokane, Wa and was a graduate of North Central High School.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he attended the University of Washington. Dick was employed in wholesale paper sales for many years, through McGinnis Paper Company and a partner in Union Paper Company in Lewiston, ID.

Dick is survived by his wife, partner and best friend, Linda Renford of 33 years. His daughter, Jane Teaford; stepdaughter, Alisha Tinseth (Lance); grandchildren, Jennifer Brink, Gabrielle Pizarro, Lisa Cuffe (Daniel), Hannah Dufur (Levi), Kala Dufur (Dylan) and Grayson Tinseth. As well as numerous great grandchildren; sister in law, Betty Renford; nephew, John Renford (Peggy). Dick is proceeded in death by his parents, Pauline and Clarence; daughter, Jana; brothers, Paul and Jack and niece Sharon.

Dick loved life! Baseball, attending spring training to watch his favorite team, the Seattle Mariners, golf, wood carving, Texas hold ‘em, cribbage and his dog, Sadie. He looked forward to his monthly breakfast with the guys he called the “BS”er’s.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 11th, 1pm at Spokane Valley Eagles on 16801 E Sprague Spokane. We’ll have a spaghetti lunch for you. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Spokane Hospice House at 367 E 7th Ave., Spokane 99202 in Richards’ name.



Special thanks to all the support from family and friends during this trying time. Thank you to the nursing staff of Sacred Heart Hospital who are AMAZING!