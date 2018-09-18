Richard Elvin Spencer (Dick) passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2018 at his home in Nine Mile Falls, WA. He was 73.

He was born in Pensacola, FL and raised in Portland, OR. He retired from the USAF in 1988 as a boom operator on a KC-135.

His loves were fishing, hunting, camping, competition Scheutzenfest shooting, building and flying RC airplanes, and having morning coffee with all of his Nine Mile friends.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Laurie; daughters, Melanie Barnett (Don), Holly Martinsen, and Krista Juul (Steve); seven loving grandchildren, Jordan Patsis, Devan Hopkins, and Christian Spencer (Makyla); Hannah and Kate Martinsen; Ashlyn and Brenna Juul; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Aliyah, and Tristan Spencer. He is also survived by his brothers Don Spencer and Tracy Rich and sisters Karen Carey and Nancy Johnstone.

At his request, he will be cremated.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9s for Warriors or the Spokane Humane Society.