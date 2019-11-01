Rev. Stanton McClenny January 5, 1924-Oct. 27, 2019

Stanton (Scotty) Elijah McClenny 95, the youngest son, was born January 5, 1924, to James Frank and Bertha Mae McClenny in Tacoma, Washington. He joined 4 siblings, Dexter, Claire, Betty, James (Red) and Lindsey.

Following graduation from Alderwood High School, in 1943 he joined the army. He served as anti-aircraft artillery gun crewman in Hawaii and later became Chaplain Assistant. Stan was honorably discharged February 27, 1946.

Thanks to Uncle Sam's help, he attended Whitworth College taking a pre-ministerial course. In 1950, he married Faith S. Clark, and they were blessed by three children, Annette Marie, Cathryn Faith and Scott Calvin. His seminary training included Dallas theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas and San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, California.

Stanton's Presbyterian ministry spanned 30 years and included churches in Buhl and Post Falls, Idaho; Gervais, Oregon; a two-point parish in Minnesota- Big Fork and Effie; later Presbyterian church in Edgerton, Minnesota; and lastly Spenard, Alaska. In Buhl, Effie, and Edgerton his ministry included the construction of new church buildings. He found time to be involved in church, community and veteran's organizations.

He loved the ministry, Sunday Schools, youth and especially calling and caring for his members. He was a kind, gentle, and mild gentleman who was generous of his time and energy. He dearly loved his Lord, family, church, and country

In 1977 the McClenny's moved to Seattle area where Stanton worked as a hospital chaplain and was on the maintenance staff of Mountlake Terrace Christian School schools. In 1990 Stanton and Faith retired to the Clark Ranch. When health issues became a problem, they moved into Newport.

His parents, brothers, Rev. L Pointdexter McClenny, James Frank McClenny, Lindsey McClenny (medical missionary to Africa and Haiti). Sisters, Claire (Bob) Grieve (medical missionaries in Africa -killed in World War II), and Betty (Frank) Dale preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Faith McClenny, children Annette (Dan) Carroll (lay minister to Iranians), Cathryn (Ramon) Fernandez; grandchildren, Sarah Schembri and Timothy Carroll, Ian and Daniel Fernandez and step-granddaughters, Raquel Fernandez and Jessica Reed.

Memorial service will be at the United Church of Christ on the 11th of November at 11:00. Memorial gifts may be made to The Pend Oreille County Historical Society or to the United Church of Christ in Newport.

