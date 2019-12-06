Rena O. Murphy, 90

Rena O. Murphy, 90, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away December 5, 2019, at Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg. She was born July 21, 1929, in Harrison, Idaho; Rena was the daughter of Bill and Rose (Jansen) Lavigne.

Rena had attended and graduated as Valedictorian from the Harrison High School. She moved to the Silver Valley in 1949 from Harrison.

Rena married Daniel "Murph" J. Murphy on October 15, 1963, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. "Murph" passed away on February 27, 2017.

In earlier years, Rena had served as a meat cutter at Steins IGA of Kellogg. She was also a homemaker.

Rena was a member of the Wallace Elks #331. She loved and enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking good care of "Murph".

Rena is survived by two sisters Carole Lehfeldt of Richland, Washington and Marcella Gunter of College Place, Washington; several nieces and nephews including Liz Green; her second family Peggy and Danny Figueroa and sons of Kingston, Idaho. Rena was preceded in death by her parents and her husband "Murph".

Private family services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Pinehurst Library, P.O. Box 634 Pinehurst, Idaho 83850.

The family and Peggy and Danny Figueroa, wish to express their special thanks and appreciation for the love and wonderful care Rena had received at the Mountain Valley of Cascadia of Kellogg.