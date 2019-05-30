Raymond Ellis Corkrum

Ray (age 75) was born June 1, 1943, in Spokane to Mona (Branvold) and Raymond Corkrum, who passed prior to his birth.

Ray left this world on May 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family who will miss him dearly. Ray was stalwart in every sense of the word, he was loyal, reliable, hardworking, and devoted. He was s spiritual man that loved God and his family. Ray was a gentle man with a big heart, he loved to joke and play pranks. He was an optimist and never let anything get him down.

Ray led by example, he was truly one of a kind and loved by all. Ray worked for Napa Auto Parts, owned his own business, Evergreen Professional Services, and worked as a security guard for Providence Holy Family Hospital, plus, he spent numerous nights saying up late painting cars to make sure his family never went without.

His greatest love was all 7 of his kids, Russell Corkrum, Christine Lefkowski, Sheri (shad) McLeod, Robert (Susana) Corkrum, Davis Corkrum, Braden Corkrum, and Bailey Corkrum. Ray is also survived by his loving girlfriend Debbie Schwartzman, his devoted brother Ron Corkrum, whom he always introduced as his dad. Ron and Ray were as close as two brothers can be and always looked out for each other. Ray is also survived by 13 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, and 2 nieces Terry and Wendy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and niece Shelly. A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on his birthday, Saturday, June 1 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm at Audubon Park, 3405 N. Milton St, Spokane, WA 99205.