Ray Watson Davis, 63

Ray W. Davis left for his next great adventure on September 14, 2019. Born in Pomeroy September 20, 1955, to Watson (Tod) and Merna Mae (Clark) Davis, Dad was quite the handful for his parents. After moving to Dayton, Dad was known around town as part of the Davis "tribe", siblings who made their mom's hair gray early. Together with friends, he was constantly in some form of mischief.

After graduation in 1973, Dad moved to Spokane and attended Spokane Community College and then started a lifelong career at the McGregor Company in Uniontown, WA. He was introduced to Janny Keller, and they were married in 1977. Their marriage produced 2 children, Chris and Alicia. Though the marriage ended in divorce, Ray and Janny worked hard to raise the kids as a team. Dad later moved to Colfax as branch manager for McGregor's and held other positions in Palouse and Garfield.

Dad was known for his un-p.c. jokes and corny sense of humor. However, he taught us to be honest, to respect the land, to lead good lives and many other life lessons naughty and nice. A long time Gonzaga Men's Basketball fan, Dad was rabid about his Bulldogs. His couch side commentary was both enlightened and hilarious. Dad loved hunting, fishing, camping, morel and huckleberry picking, demo derbying and mud bogging, going big on fireworks, but most of all his kids.

Dad gave so much of himself to us, his time, his constructive advice, his hugs, words of encouragement, work ethic, and most of all support and LOVE. We will never forget the incredible sacrifices he made to make sure we had a better life and hope we do half as good of job with our families as he did with his. Thank you Dad!

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his son Chris (Paris) of Dayton, WA and his daughter Alicia Magee (Sam) of Spokane, WA. He also left behind his "neat little critters", granddaughters Brynn, Harlow, Waverly, Mirrin and Lainey and grandson Kyan. All have the same mischievous spirit as their Pappy, Papa and Grandpa. Dad also leaves behind his brothers Roy and Russ and sister Rhonda as well as numerous nephews and nieces and great friends.

The family wants to say a special thank you to the folks at Ladow Court Assisted Living, Garfield and Colfax ambulance services, the doctors and nurses at Whitman Medical Center, Kindred Hospice, Jenny Tevlin, Terrie Teare and so many others that took care of him along the way.

At Dad's request a party and potluck will be held next door to Garfield Meats in Garfield, WA at 1 pm on Saturday, October 5th. We encourage friends to wear Gonzaga gear and be ready to laugh and joke with us. We also suggest any donations be made in his name to a charity of your choosing. Kramer Funeral Home cared for the family and may leave condolences at www.kramercares.com

