Randy Erin Reynolds

Randy lost his life doing what he loved: logging.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; two sons, Shawn and Josh; and a grandson, Timmy. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughter, Angela; two grandsons and three granddaughters; and two great-granddaughters.

Randy had a love for life and enjoyed anything involving family and friends; the more the better.

Randy will be missed by so many.

Graveside services with be held Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, Idaho. A potluck reception will follow at his home.