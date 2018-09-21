Ralph Gilbert "Gil" Bontrager

Ralph was born in Ketchikan Alaska. Early in his life he moved to the Colfax area to live with Grandpa and Grandma Breeden, on their farm.

He moved to Spokane in 1956 and owned 3 service stations and sold his last business, Generator Service which he retired from.

People always respected his hard work, fairness and kindness in his businesses. His integrity, caring and love for his family will always be an inspiration to us all! He will be missed, however, never forgotten!

Survived by his wife of 64 years Jeanette, 2 sons Steve and Doug; daughter Joanne, and he had five Grandsons and 7 and 1/2 Great Grandchildren.