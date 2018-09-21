Obituaries

Ralph Gilbert "Gil" Bontrager

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 09:30 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 09:30 AM PDT

Ralph was born in Ketchikan Alaska. Early in his life he moved to the Colfax area to live with Grandpa and Grandma Breeden, on their farm.

He moved to Spokane in 1956 and owned 3 service stations and sold his last business, Generator Service which he retired from.

People always respected his hard work, fairness and kindness in his businesses. His integrity, caring and love for his family will always be an inspiration to us all! He will be missed, however, never forgotten!

Survived by his wife of 64 years Jeanette, 2 sons Steve and Doug; daughter Joanne, and he had five Grandsons and 7 and 1/2 Great Grandchildren.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS