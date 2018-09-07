Peter J. Pfeiffer (72) resident of Calder, ID passed away on September 4, 2018.

He was born in Santa Barbara, CA on July 7, 1946 to William “Bud” and Grace Pfeiffer. Pete finished grade school, junior high, and high school with a diploma from Santa Barbara High School.

Pete worked at many jobs in his life in Santa Barbara, excelling at landscaping and handyman services. Eventually Pete started his own pool service company and spend many happy years taking care of his customer’s pools. He also always had a knack for working on and riding motorcycles. In the mid 1960’s, Pete loved to ride his BSA “Gold Star” Flat-Tracker before moving on to his mighty Harley Davidsons. He customized numerous Harley Davidson Softails and could be found riding and working on them in his spare time.

In 1994 he had a son with Karen Keim named Jakerson Peter Pfeiffer, and in 1995 he met the love of his life Patrice Rudow. The couple moved to St. Maries, ID in 1996 and in 1997 their son Shiloh David Pfeiffer was born. The family moved to Calder, ID where he resided until his passing. Pete could be seen riding his beloved chopper or his Harley Davidson every chance he could.

Pete is survived by his wife Patrice at the family home; sons Jakerson Pfeiffer of Boise, ID and Shiloh Pfeiffer of Calder, ID; step-sons Forrest (Beth) Cook and Timothy (Mimi) Cook all of Santa Barbara, CA; brother Dave Pfeiffer of Santa Barbara, CA; 5 grandchildren; and 2 nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial ride in Pete’s honor will be scheduled at a later date.