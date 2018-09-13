July 4,1934 – August 22, 2018

Peter Andrew Henry hoisted his final sails on August 22nd, 2018 and returned home to his Heavenly Father to join his Lord and Savoir and to be reunited with those of his family gone on before him.

Born July 4th, 1934, the world welcomed him with a display of fireworks for which he always had a love. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and big brother, he is well loved and will be greatly missed.

A 22 year veteran, he fought for our freedoms serving in both the Navy and the Army. He was stunning in his uniform! Awarded the Bronze Star Medal for outstanding meritorious service, he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.

He won the heart of Nancy Hathaway and they enjoyed more than 58 years of marriage with never a dull moment. They raised four children together residing mostly in Northern Idaho.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Henry, his children, Denver Henry, Cassandra (Doug) Bickford, Colleen (Mark) Johnson and John (Margaret) Henry. Grandchildren Morgan Henry, Justin Henry, Brandon Henry, Jaclyn Wakefield, Greggory Johnson, Tyrel Johnson, Cory Johnson, Neal Johnson, Samantha Coates, Crystal Douthwaite, Jason Walker and numerous great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Roger Henry, Karl Henry, David Henry. George Henry, Bucky Henry, Charlie Henry, Paul Henry and his sister Jeanne Pomes. He is proceeded in death by his parents Eugene and Helen Henry.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Priest River Ward Chapel located on Hwy 2, Priest River, Idaho on Saturday, September 15th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m.