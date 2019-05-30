Patrick Lee McKinney passed away May 24, 2019, in Spokane, WA.

He was born February 29, 1956, in Sonora, CA to Paul McKinney and Dee Redman. Patrick's hobbies included: being a square dance caller, scuba diving, snow mobiling, watching NHRA drag racing, snow shoeing, and fishing (although he never caught a fish). Patrick was a radio DJ at Polka Party in Corpus Christie, TX; he also worked in property management.

His rescue dogs, Jessie and Pika, were his mates for life. He is survived by his wife, Nora; and his son, Peter. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Penny and Dannie.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11am at Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216.