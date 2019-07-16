Patricia Ann Clark Otis

Patricia Otis (Patty) passed away July 7, 2019, at the age of 89. Born June 30, 1930, at home in Milan, WA.

The family moved to Deer Valley in June 1932. Patty attended Newport schools, and graduated from Newport High School in 1950. She attended The Assembly of God Church in Newport for years.

Patty raised chickens, worked in her dad's sawmill, and on the farm. She built her first house in 1955.

Patty met Donald Otis and the two were married in 1957. They did janitorial work in Spokane and lived on the farm in Deer Valley. Patty enjoyed watercolor painting and building rock walls.

Patty and Donald adopted two children, Randy and Polly.

Patty is survived by her two children, Randy (Lori) Otis, and Polly (Jeff) Foster, 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Her husband Don preceded Patty in death in 2006.

A celebration of Patty's life will be held at Pine Ridge Community Church 1428 W. 1st St, Newport WA on July 20, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pine Ridge Community Church.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com