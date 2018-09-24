Pat Parvey
Pat Parvey, 89 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, September 18, 2018. He was born on June 6, 1929 in Fork, Minnesota.
Pat joined the Air Force right out of high school where he became an electrician, worked on several missile sites and for Otis Elevator. Finally Pat joined Kaiser Aluminum where he retired after 37 1/2 years.
Pat loved playing the slots, going to Playfair betting the ponies, fishing, gardening, woodworking, eating pizza, telling stories and jokes, but most of all he loved to laugh.
He is survived by wonderful wife Marietta, loving daughter Jill Rogers (Tom), sons Terry and Dennis Parvey, 12 amazing grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his daughters Cindy Rompel, Debbie Parvey, and Shiela Clark.
Service for Pat will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday September 25th at 10am. 305 S. Adams Spokane Valley, WA.
