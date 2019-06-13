Pamela Kay Barnhart, of Ione, WA passed away June 4, 2019, in hospital due to complications of a chronic illness.

Pam was born November 15, 1955, in Mt. Vernon, WA to Harold (Skip) and Shirley Barnhart, who along with brother Steven, proceeded her in death.

Pam grew up in the Skagit Valley towns of Newhalem and Diablo where her father and mother were employed by Seattle City Light. She attended elementary schools there and went on to graduate from Concrete High School before moving to Ephrata WA. Pam traveled and lived in various places including Sedona and Mesa Arizona, Petaluma California, and back to the Skagit before settling in Ione.

Although she never married, Pam had an extended family of friends whom she cared for deeply. Outgoing and always ready to engage in conversation she made friends fast and, fast friends. Her appreciation of others will be remembered by all who knew her well.

A gathering of friends will return Pam to the Skagit and her childhood home where she will merge with nature as she so wished. Memorials for Pam are suggested to Pend Oreille Fire District #2 whose dedication to the service of others is greatly appreciated. Of special note is thanks to Chief Chris Haynes. His care and professionalism exemplify the best in emergency services.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.