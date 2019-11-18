Obituaries

Oksana Petrovna Cherkashina

Oksana Petrovna Cherkashina, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.

Funeral and Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum.

 


