Oksana Petrovna Cherkashina
Oksana Petrovna Cherkashina, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.
Funeral and Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Pines Cemetery Mausoleum.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Here's how Spokane plans to spend money from photo speed, red light cameras
- Washington state bans vapor products containing vitamin E acetate
- Mass illness closes Silver Hills Elementary for two days
- Beloved Crescent Windows returning to the Davenport Grand
- Patrick Frazee convicted of killing his fiancée Kelsey Berreth
- River City Brewing hosts SpokAnimal fundraiser event every month