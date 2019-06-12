Nicole Caroline Staples was born December 2nd 1992, in Spokane Wa. to her parents Bob & Ronda Gimlen.

She passed away on June 2nd, 2019 due to a blood clot complication. She was raised in Liberty Lake and attended Central Valley schools and Spokane Community College for Culinary Arts and Baking school. She met the love of her life Jeremy Staples and was married over 4 years. Her family acquired Just Chillin in Liberty Lake where Nicole managed the shop with Jeremy. She loved baking their breads, cookies, cakes and cupcakes. They recently visited Seaside Oregon, where she loved to see the ocean.

Her activities included watching movies, square dancing, trivia, and hanging out in Coeur d' Alene.

She is survived by her parents Bob & Ronda Gimlen, her husband Jeremy Staples, step children Brysen, Dominic, & Madison, sister Amber (Jesse), niece Sawyer, Jeremy's parents Randy and Vickie Staples, and pets Maxx, Bailey, and Tugboat.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake on Tuesday June 11th at 6pm.

