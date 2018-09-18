Nellie May Mason was born in July of 1923 in Seattle and graduated from Ballard High School in the Seattle area. There she met her husband James E. Shea, and they married in May of 1943.

Jim and Nellie both worked at Boeing in Seattle; Nellie was a switchboard operator. It was her first job; she had just turned 18.

They moved to Priest Lake Idaho in 1951. Nellie and Jim owned and ran a restaurant at Priest Lake from 1951 until June 1956 when a fire destroyed the restaurant.

Winters were very hard at the Lake, where there are always mountains of snow and brutally cold temperatures. Jim was away working at a logging camp during the school years of 1956-57 and 1957-58. During those two school years, Nellie and the children moved to Sandpoint with a friend of Nellie’s, Lorrine Estes and her children because Jim was not able to be there to help with snow removal and firewood.

Nellie worked at one of the Priest Lake resorts during summer months. She was an active member of the PTA, and helped to start up the hot lunch program at Priest Lake School. Nellie was also an active member of the Lioness Club of Priest River. She actively participated in elections; always at the polling place to answer questions and help voters with the process.

Nellie loved to crochet, sew, dance, and she loved talking with people.

A very important aspect of Nellie’s life was her long-time membership in the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a dual member with Pend d' Oreille Chapter #62 (Idaho) and Zillah Chapter #111 (Washington). Initiated in September of 1978 into the Pend d’ Oreille Chapter, she was Worthy Matron several times, as well as the Grand Representative to the state of Iowa (1987-1989), and she was also Grand Ruth of the state of Idaho (1992-1993). Nellie was Worthy Matron in 1999 for the Zillah Chapter. She affiliated with Zillah in 1997 and was a life member. She was also Worthy Matron multiple times with Zillah, and she was one of the Floral Stars, Adah. Adah (Jepthah’s daughter, from the Book of Judges) in Eastern Star is represented by the color blue, a sword and a veil. She was true to being Adah; willing to fulfill her obligations, willingly and unafraid, to keep faith even at the cost of life itself.

Her husband James E. Shea, two of her daughters Judith Ann Fitzmorris Pearson and Janele Shea, preceded Nellie in death. Her daughter Jeri Lee Hare, and her son Dennis (Jackie) Shea survive her. She leaves behind her grandchildren John (Rami) Fitzmorris, Jim (Lynette) Fitzmorris, Joy (Regan) Crema, Lashele (Adam) Gervais, LaDonna (Jim) Page, Lori (Paul) Hinz, and Mark (Annie) Bews as well as fourteen great grandchildren – Johnna, Gregory, Makia, Gunner, Owen, Tia, Matteo, Mason, Eli, Maya, Rachel, Kaleb, Kaven, and Cannon. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride for Nellie.

Viewing will be at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Graveside services will be on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River.

Please make donations to the Pend Oreille Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

