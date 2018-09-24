Nancy Lee Willoughby

Entered GOD’s rest on September 18, 2018 at her home in Medical Lake Washington.

She was born August 08, 1943 in Lockbourne Ohio. She attended Hamilton Township High School. After high school, she met and married Kurtis Eugene Willoughby on June 17, 1961. Together, they had three daughters.

For approximately 26 years they traveled the world as Kurtis was a member of the US Air Force. She was heavily involved in the “Retirees” group at the Fairchild AFB Chapel and was an excellent planner for many of their events.

She is survived by her daughters Lynne and Christine (Jeff) as well as her sisters Ruth and Sis. She was preceded in death by her husband Kurtis, daughter Susan, and sister Rosemary.

Funeral service is scheduled for September 29th at 10:00am at the Medical Lake Community Church, 203 N. Washington, Medical Lake, WA 99022.