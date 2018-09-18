Nadine C. Emry

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend.

Nadine was born October 12, 1934 in Spokane, Washington, to Clifford and Josephine Renault. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 3, 2018 at Holy Family Hospital, due to complications from pneumonia.

Nadine grew up in Spokane and attended schools in the North Central School District. She met her husband Gordon in the late 1940s and they were married August 2, 1950. Except for a short stay in California, while Gordon was in the service, they spent their lives and raised their family in Spokane and Elk, WA. Nadine worked at the Crescent, in the yardage department, for many years.

She belonged to the Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees (N.A.R.V.E.) and The Spokane Orchid Society.

Nadine was a woman of many talents. She was an expert seamstress, fabulous cook and a skillful gardener, just to name a few. More important to her than anything was her family. She was without doubt, the glue in our family.

Preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Roy and Octavia Emry, and son Brian (Bud) Emry, Nadine is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband Gordon, children Dennis (Judy) Emry, Cindy (Bobby) Gordon, Vicki Eckley (Tim Guina) and daughter-in-law Susan Emry; grandchildren: Ian and Alicia Emry, Angela (Shane) Sanders, Nikki Robideaux, Will Emry, Adam Eckley (Lisa Freyer) and Ame Eckley. Also, several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sisters Wanda (Joe) Traban and Stephanie Lee (Cliff Hiller); aunts Dolores Jacobson and Florence Falder. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.

A memorial for Nadine will be held Saturday, September 22nd, 1pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, followed by a reception at The Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204; Spokane Orchid Society, 2312 W. Woodside Ave, Spokane, WA 99208 or the charity of your choice.