Michael Linerud

Michael George Linerud was born in Spokane, WA on April 27, 1968. He was called home too soon on June 24, 2018 in Spokane, WA.

He was a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Michael was a hard worker and a good, loving, and wonderful man. He had a contagious smile and could make anyone laugh and loved to talk no matter what subject. He loved telling stories and anyone who knew him, knew that he really loved to elaborate those stories as well.

Shortly after graduating from West Valley High school in 1987, Mike became a loving father to the first of his three daughters in 1989. For 28 plus years he worked his way up in the ranks at Deaconess Hospital and eventually Valley Hospital, first as a delivery truck driver and then eventually as Manager of Supply and Distribution at the Valley Hospital warehouse. He coached his daughters in many sports, attended all of their school events and was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He had good morals and values and guided his daughters so they would have a good work ethic.

Michael is survived by his parents; Shirley and Shayne Wing, daughters; Chelsea Linerud, Alicia Linerud, Nicole Linerud, and two stepchildren, brother Tracy (Beth) Wing, granddaughter, Jayden Adams, grandmother, Eleanor Alderman, and nephews; Luke Wing, and Zach Wing. Michael is preceded in death by his grandfather Lacy Alderman.

Everywhere he went, he was well known and loved by all and will be missed by all who knew him. Mike would have wanted everyone to stay strong and enjoy life as he did.

His Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday July 7th at 1pm at the Red Lion Templin’s Hotel on the River in Post Falls Idaho 414 E 1st Ave, 83854 with a reception to follow.

Michael will then be laid to rest at the Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery 5200 W Wellesley Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 on Monday July 9th with family as witness.

Please send any flowers or gifts meant for the family to 1621 N Woodruff Rd., Spokane, WA 99206. And like Michael always said, “Get er done, tater.”