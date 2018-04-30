Michael James Staudt, 76, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away April 27, 2018 at the Schneidmiller House of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born July 7, 1941 in Kellogg;

Michael was the son of George and Ruth (Morgan) Staudt. Michael’s father, George Staudt served as a game warden here in Shoshone County.

Michael has lived his entire life here in the Silver Valley. He attended and graduated from the Kellogg High School. Michael also proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Michael had first worked at the Bunker Hill Mining Company as a miner. He had also worked for the Wonder Bread Company. And lastly, Michael worked for the Dave Smith Motors as a detailer.

Michael was an active member of the American Lutheran Church of Kellogg. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing-he was a great fisherman, loved all sports-especially baseball and football and loved his cat Angel.

Michael is survived by his niece Ruthann Lindstrom of Breezy Point, Minnesota; his nephew Steven (Debbie) Mattson of Andover, Minnesota; a sister-in-law Star Staudt of Pinehurst, Idaho; many great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth Staudt, one brother Don Staudt and one sister Beverly Staudt.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg with Rev. Alec Rivera officiating. Burial will be held at the Greenwood Memorial Terrace of Spokane, Washington.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Lutheran Church, 15 E. Mullan Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

One may sign Michael’s online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with funeral arrangements.