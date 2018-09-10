Merle Evelyn Britts passed away peacefully on August 31, 2018 with her family by her side.

Evelyn was born February 14, 1927 in Arkansas to William and Virgie Wells; she was the sixth of seven children. Evelyn moved to Wenatchee and lived with her sister, Pauline and her husband, Cleo. Evelyn married Charles A. Britts on July 14, 1956 in Coeur d’ Alene, ID. They lived in Wenatchee, WA, raising four children.

In October of 1956, they moved to Seattle, WA to follow Charles’ career at Great Northern. They moved to Spokane, WA in October of 1957, again following Charles’ career with the railroad.

Evelyn worked for 25+ years as a housekeeper at St. Luke’s Hospital where she retired in 1988. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed company and loved to cook for whoever stopped by on a moment’s notice. Her family was the love of her life and she dedicated her life to help raise her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Evelyn’s nieces, Joy, Carol and Marcia spent several summers with their aunt in Spokane.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Charles Britts; children, Rick (Lynn) Wells, Steven (Bea) Britts, Marie (Wally) McCauley and Amy (Allan) Willms; grandchildren, Brandon (Amy) Wells, Courtney (Sean) Smith and Eric (Liz) Goblick; great-grandchildren, Lauryn and Hannah Wells, Trenton and Breanna Goblick, Lily Flaten, Josh, Kalyn, Lexi, Tylie and Ricki Smith. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pauline and Wilma; brothers, J.P., James Daniel, William Stacy and Tillman Wells; and daughter, Rita Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA on Saturday, September 15th at 2pm.

Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the ER staff and the third-floor staff of Providence Holy Family Hospital. They are all amazing and wonderful people.