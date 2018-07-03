Mercedes Mahala (Miniclier) Barton

After leading a full and loving life Mercedes Mahala Barton (Miniclier) left this world to begin her new life with Christ June 17, 2018.

Mercedes was born to Norbert and Mahala Miniclier of Spokane in 1929. She attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School 1947. After graduation Mercedes worked as a receptionist until meeting and marrying Eldon Lee Barton in June of 1948. During their 63 years of marriage they worked together to raise three children; Daniel, Jeffrey and Janice.

Mercedes actively served in many leadership roles for a variety of community organizations.

Organizations included Central Lutheran Church, Women of Spokane Rotary, Daughter’s of the Nile and Ladies of the Shrine. She became an avid golfer and loved to travel the world with Lee and family members. Mercedes enjoyed spending summers at Hayden Lake and wintered in Borrego Springs, CA. Most of all she loved spending time with family enjoying all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mercedes reunited with husband Lee Barton; son, Daniel Barton and brother, Lloyd Miniclier.

Mercedes is survived by Dan’s wife and their three children, Chris, Stacy, Jennifer. Son Jeff and wife Peggy and their four children, Michael, Kelly, Mark, and Brooklynn. Daughter Janice and husband Steven and their children, Patrick and Thomas. And six great grandchildren, Zoey, Toby, Aiden, Brayden, Grace, and Emma.

Her family is hosting a Celebration of Life and Faith at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. July 12th beginning at 1:00pm.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, 911 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204.