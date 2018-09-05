Melanie Marvel Ogren Whitesides passed away in Spokane, WA on August 29th, 2018 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.

She was born January 26, 1969 in Glendale, CA to Robert & Julia Marvel. Her family moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1972 where she attended Forest Lake Christian School and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1987.

After her marriage to Grant Ogren and the birth of their son, Kristopher Coby, they moved to Loring AFB in Maine. While living there, she earned her nursing degree. After Grant's military service, they relocated to Spokane.

In 2000, she married Bret Whitesides.

She loved her career as a home health nurse, especially caring for children. In 2008, she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension and retired. Melanie loved to travel, helping those in need, and visiting with her family and friends including her five grandchildren. Melanie was a master of crocheting & knitting, making gifts for friends and family, and items for donation. Her outgoing personality always brightened everyone's day. She will always be remembered for her happy laugh and her love of Donny Osmond.

Melanie is survived by her parents, Robert & Julia; her sister, Melissa; her son & daughter-in-law, Kristopher & Carly; step-children, Tyler, Briton, & Aliea; grandchildren, Alexis, Willow, Sofia, & Wyatt; nephews, Cameron, Kasey, & Keegan; former husbands, Grant & Bret; her extended family and countless beloved friends. She now joins her grandson, Max, in heaven.

A memorial service is to be held on Thursday, September 6th at 10am at Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PHassociation.org