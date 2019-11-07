Megan Callie Mann was a loving girlfriend, mother, and friend to many.

She was from Houston Texas and moved to Spokane Washington where she met her sweetheart David Daniels and fell for him over a bowl of Seafood Fettuccine.

She made an impact on everyone and was not a character that could be forgotten. She shined everywhere she went and radiated joy and glam and could liven up a room with a simple sentence. She cared so much and loved with no boundaries. On October 31, 2019, Megan had her last dance on this earth. She may be gone, but she will not be forgotten.

She will shine for her last time on December 6, 2019, at Heritage from 2-5. Instead of donating flowers donate to the fund to let her sparkle one last time at the Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation at 509-838-8900 under the name Megan Mann.