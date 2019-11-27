Maya Aubert

Our sweet little girl, Maya Elizabeth Aubert, returned to heaven just a week prior to turning two months old on Sunday, November 17, 2019, in Spokane, Washington.

Although only here for a short time, Maya brought light and love into the hearts of those who met her.

Maya was born to Nicole Aubert and Cesar Suarez on September 23, 2019, in Spokane. She is survived by her parents; her brothers, Jacob, Caleb, and Gabriel; her sisters, Melody and Miamor; and her grandparents, Ludwin and Marina Suarez and Marie Main.

A memorial service will be held for Maya at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.