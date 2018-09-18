Mary L. Farnsworth -- beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, auntie, and friend -- went to heaven September 10, 2018.

She has loved for 97 years -- God, her family, her church family, neighbors, the world. She was generous with her heart and her time.

Born March 21, 1921, and raised in Spokane, she was the second daughter of four of Bernice Hannah Buchanan and Isaac Perly Buchanan. She was a life-long resident of Spokane. She met the love of her life, Rolland Farnsworth, in 1938 at Central Baptist Church (she saw him from the choir loft). They married in that church in 1942 and celebrated 76 years of marriage earlier this year.

She was the loving center of our family. She was active at Central Baptist teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, in the Women’s group where she loved making and tying quilts, and served on nearly every committee or board of the church. She was a member of Women of Rotary for more than half a century. Mom delivered dinners for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years (finally stopping when she was 86). She and Rolland loved to travel and spent many happy hours visiting children and grandchildren in their Mini Home.

She is survived by her husband Rolland, brother-in-law Wes, cousin Rovella; children Bruce and Deb, Lois and Van, Claudia and David; grandchildren Grayson, Chelsea and Shane, Marysia and Ben, Erik, Anna and Silas, Sara and Joby, and Devin; great grandchildren Liev, Cohen, Isaac, Ari, Mason, Elliott, Teddy, and one due in February. And many nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be followed by a memorial service. If you would like to hear more of Mary’s stories, wear something pink or red, bring flowers and join us at 11 am on Saturday, September 22, at Christ Central Church, 19 W Shannon, Pastor Ott officiating.

She was a blessing and was blessed.