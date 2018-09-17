Mary L. Bynum

Mary’s determination to stay with us in this world was proof of both her belief that every day was a day to be cherished and her often-made statement (challenge) to her doctor at the end of every visit that “I love life! I want to be here as long as I can.”

On the evening of September 10, 2018, Mary passed away gently at home to be with her Lord whom she loved and served.

Born on April 14, 1930 in Clovis, NM to Barney and Virgie Harding, Mary was raised in Texico, NM on the family farm and homestead. She met her husband, Harold, at Eastern New Mexico University and they married in 1951. After living in Carlsbad and Artesia, NM, they made the decision to move to Spokane in 1965 and were thrilled to live in such a beautiful place.

Mary enjoyed life and making a home for her family and making a family with the friends she met in church, at North Central HS athletic events, with Mary Kay Cosmetics, at work at The Corner Cupboard and in her neighborhood. Mary (and Harold) also greatly cherished their experiences during Lay Witness Missions, Walk to Emmaus and other outreach programs.

Mary is survived by her sons, Don (Jann) of Portland, OR, and Ron (Sharon) of Spokane, WA; her 3 grandchildren, Matt (Gigi) Bynum, Shannah (Aaron) Goe and Ambre (Chad) Llewellyn; her 9 great-grandchildren, Lily Meadows and Frankie Bynum; Cale and Sadie Goe; Tod, Jacob and Megan Kahler, Amber Bowen and Alee Llewellyn; and her 2 great-great-grandchildren, Alec Bowen and Caleb Llewellyn. Also surviving are her 5 nephews; Kent, Eric (Delanna) Harding, Wade (Gretchen) Champion, Joe (Kim), Gary (Marlene) Martin and their families. Mary was preceded in death by her “daddy” (1969) and “mama” (1995); her brother, James (2018); her husband, Harold (2006) and their baby boy who died during birth (1955); her niece, Tana (2009), mom of great-nieces, Lexi and Brittany Shulla.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Audubon Park UMC where she had been a member since 1966.

Memorial contributions may be made to Audubon Park UMC, 3908 N. Driscoll Blvd., Spokane, WA 99205; or Meals on Wheels, 1222 W. 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99201; or Union Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 4066, Spokane, WA 99220.