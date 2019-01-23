Mark Owen Murphy
October 1, 1945 to January 12, 2019
A reception will be held for family and friends at the Rusty Moose on Friday January 18, 2019 between 4-6 pm.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Tri-Cities baker to compete in 'Christmas Cookie Contest' season finale on Food Network
- Flatstick Pub to open in downtown Spokane in late November
- Hearing postponed for convicted killer Thomas DiBartolo
- Downed power line leaves over 1,000 Spokane Co. residents without power
- Developer plans on constructing new buildings, bringing new businesses to Spokane
- Miracle Mile medallions may be incorporated into Don Kardong Bridge to protect them from thieves