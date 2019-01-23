Obituaries

Mark Owen Murphy

Posted: Jan 23, 2019 01:12 PM PST

Updated: Jan 23, 2019 01:12 PM PST

October 1, 1945 to January 12, 2019

A reception will be held for family and friends at the Rusty Moose on Friday January 18, 2019 between 4-6 pm.


