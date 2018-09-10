Mark Allan Kuehner

Mark Allan (Butch) Kuehner was born at Gritman Medical center early in the morning of June 21, 1946 to Clarence and Eva (Thompson) Kuehner. He joined sister Carol to make the family complete.

The family purchased a farm on the east end of Kamiak Butte and moved there when Mark was a toddler, and he lived there for the majority of his life. His father died when Mark was about 10 years old, and his mother moved the family for a short time to Lewiston, ID while she attended LCSC to get her teaching certificate. He continued his schooling at Palouse when they returned to the farm, attending Pullman High School for a short period of time until he could drive, then he returned to Palouse to graduate with the class of 1964.

After graduation he joined the US Air Force, and volunteered to go to Vietnam, serving there from 1966 to 1967 first at Fan Rang and then at Da Nang where he worked on the flight line as a mechanic and armorer on Phantom jets. He completed his service at Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls MT and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in July of 1968. After returning home he briefly attended the University of Idaho.

Mark and Susan Williams were married in Moscow in October of 1970. Together they produced three wonderful daughters, Renee, Michelle, and Jennifer. They lived on Mark’s family farm. The girls were often outside, playing with the dogs, especially the St. Bernard’s and roaming Kamiak Butte. Renee and Michelle were active in sports, and Jennifer was active in FFA. The family attended many games and livestock shows supporting them. Mark farmed and raised livestock and also worked as a large equipment mechanic for John Deere and several paving companies. The family spent lots of time in the woods, camping, fishing and cutting fire wood. Mark also worked with Keith Mader, and they became brothers in the Spirit, spending time studying the Bible together.

Mark was introduced to Connie Franks in 1993 and they married in September of 1994. In February of 1995 they added Kyle and Bridger Waterhouse to the family. Mark was overjoyed because for the first time in his life the boys outnumbered the girls. He spent the next 14 years doing guy stuff with them which often involved rusty farm equipment and old cars – brakes were optional.

He was a member of Palouse Federated Church, the VFW Post 10300 of Potlatch, ID and the Eastern Washington Agriculture Museum at Pomeroy WA.

Mark is survived by his wife Connie of Palouse, daughters Renee Kuehner of Viola, ID, Michelle Barringer of Renton, WA, Jennifer McDonald (Rob)of Viola, ID, sons Kyle Waterhouse (Sarah)Palouse, and Bridger Waterhouse (Ashley)of Spokane. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Lars McDonald, Odin McDonald, Ronan Barringer, and Thea Barringer, and his sister Carol Wickenkamp (Kit) of Clarkston, WA.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday September 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St in Palouse, WA. with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Potlatch Post # 10300 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard participating.

Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse, WA. A luncheon in the fellowship hall will follow the service. Memorials to the Palouse Federated Church or to Donor’s Choice.

