Marjorie Edgar, a longtime resident of Priest River, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the age of 91.

Marjorie was born on March 27, 1927, in Minneapolis Minn. to William and Victoria Murman. She attended Phillips High School in Minneapolis. After moving to Idaho, Marjorie married Rex Edgar December 18, 1951.

Marjorie was not afraid of hard work and worked in many jobs throughout her life. She was a seamstress for Pacific Trail, sold Avon, owned The Corner Cafe, worked as a real-estate agent and even drove truck for the family logging company.

Marjorie loved to spend time with friends and family. She loved to cook; all meals were made from scratch with enough to feed a small army. Never one to sit still, she enjoyed painting, fishing, sewing and reading. She also loved to play cards with her friends, going on trips with this group and bragging about her winnings.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her husband Rex Edgar as well as children Timothy, Jerry and Marsha. She is survived by Kenneth Bretthauer, her sister Vicki Bragge, children Janet Howard, Mike (Cathy) Edgar, Esther (Ernie) Booth, Vicki (Roger) Leaming, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family has been amazed at the outpouring of love and support during this time, and would like to thank Elise Davidson and the staff of Hospice for their kindness and care.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday May 5, 2018 at 11 am at Sherman Campbell Funeral Home, 118 Wisconsin St. in Priest River with a graveside service to follow. All who loved Marjorie are welcome to join us at the Priest River Community Church, 49 Washington St, afterward to share stories and memories of this wonderful woman.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

--

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services

PO Box 809 Newport, WA. 99156

Phone: 509-447-3118 Fax: 509-447-3247

