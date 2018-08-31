Marilyn May Carr Monson passed away peacefully at her beloved Spokane Valley home on August 25, 2018. A special woman loved by everyone who knew her, Marilyn was especially known for her devotion to her family and her faith.

Born on May 24, 1955, Marilyn was the 4th and youngest child of Sterling Lee Carr and Nanette Craner Carr. Born in Grants Pass, Oregon, she grew up in Eugene, OR and Portland, OR. After graduating from high school, she attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. It was there that she met her prince charming, Douglas Kirkham Monson. They were married on August 3, 1976 in Oakland, California. To those who know Doug and Marilyn, especially to their children, they have been a constant and complete example of a happy marriage full of love and loyalty.

Throughout her adult life, Marilyn lived in Utah, California, and- for the last 32 years- in Spokane, Washington. She and her husband raised 5 children, all of whom were raised in Spokane: Rebecca Wilson (Jonathan), Shauna Mosbacker (Patrick), Laura Coons (Christopher), Steven Monson (Natalie Nufer), and Brian Monson (Tycie Driskill). Marilyn and Doug have 23 (soon-to-be 24) grandchildren. The legacy of love, faith, devotion, loyalty, and kindness Marilyn has left for her posterity will forever be imprinted on their hearts.

Marilyn enjoyed many hobbies and was very talented. Some of these hobbies include sewing, crocheting, cross-stitching, water skiing and boating, traveling, and all things Disney. Europe and Tahiti are included in her list of foreign places visited, as well as all across the United States. She had a love of history and learning about her own ancestors and the heritage which she came from. She loved any activity that involved having fun with her husband, kids, and grandkids and believed that quality family time was key to a full life.

Marilyn was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many different service positions in the church. She prioritized serving others and had a gift for being sensitive of others’ needs.

This treasured wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend bravely succumbed to liver cancer. She is survived by her husband, 5 children, 23 grandchildren, sister Janet Carr Barber of Liberty Lake, WA, and brothers Bob Carr of Corpus Christi, Texas and Don Carr of Park City, UT. She is deeply loved and missed.