Marilyn Lee Clark passed peacefully in her sleep early April 21, 2018. Her family is comforted knowing that she is no longer in pain and has been reunited with the love of her life, Jack Clark, who preceded her in death by seven years.

Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 17, 1926, to World War I veteran Edward Zepfel and his wife, May.

The family moved to Southern California when Marilyn was 17. It was there that she met and married Jack. Together they raised six children before retiring to Newport, Washington. Marilyn was dedicated to her church and took great pride in her family. She enjoyed painting, camping, and spending time on the water.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband Jack and their granddaughter, Marilyn Clark and her brothers, WWII veteran, Edward Zepfel and WWII (KIA) Donald Zepfel. She is survived by her six children, Kathy Henderson of Chattaroy, WA, Jim (and Linda) Clark of Deer Park, WA, Chuck (and Suzanne) Clark of Winter Springs, FL, Mark (and Clare) Clark of Newport, WA, Dawn (and Keith) Collins of Post Falls, ID, and Jackie (and Gary) Atkinson of Cypress, CA, her 13 granddaughters, three grandsons, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at St Anthony’s Catholic Church 612 W 1st St, Newport, Wa. 99156 May10th 2018 at 11am

