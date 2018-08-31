Margaret "Peggylee" Hallinan
A Celebration of Life for Peggylee will be held on Friday, September 28 at 11:00 AM at Assumption Parish, 3624 W Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA 99208, Father Tim Hayes will be officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medical Lake High School in Peggylee's name, PO Box 129 Medical Lake, WA 99022.
