Mahilani Pearl Gutina passed from the earth September 20, 2018.

She was born January 10, 1960 in Oahu, Hawaii. She was proceeded in death by her beloved father Pedro Gutina.

She is survived by her mother, Maragaret Maria Kempf, and her siblings, Richard Peter Gutina, Gloria Fern Moretz, and Suzanne Gutina Johnson, her nieces and nephews Kainoa Bright, Kanani Caravantes, Rachel Maria Carrillo, Rikki Rene Akuaomakana Kaia, Randi Lee Momi Lani Gutina and numerous other cousins and relatives. She is also survived by her four-legged fur babies Ditto, Piper, Missy D, and Shadow.

Mahi worked at Eastern Washington University (Cheney) in the JFK Library for over 35 years as the digital printing operator. Prior to passing, she was given the title of Honorary Children’s Librarian. During her time at Eastern, she ministered to many students, faculty, and staff and provided food for those students who were in need.

Mahi is loved and cared for by her family and many in the community who will miss her dearly.

Mahi was a professional clown and regularly volunteered in her community, including at Sacred Heart, where she herself received much care throughout her brief battle with cancer. She was a regular with friends, family, and church members, providing balloon animals and entertainment, especially for the children. Being a clown and bringing joy to others was Mahi’s calling.

Even during her illness, her demeanor remained positive, and she brought joy to every nurse, doctor, and person who entered her life. No IV bag of hers lacked her fish stickers on them, so there would be “no empty aquariums.” Many nurses proudly now have her stickers on their name badges. She would tell them, “You can pick up to seven,” as she did with the candy her friends stocked in her hospital room. But she also told them, with her infectious smile, “If you walk out of the room and back again, you can have another seven.” That was Mahi. Caring. Giving. Positive. Quirky. Godly. Joyful. She was truly an angel walking among us.

A celebration of Mahi’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 30 in the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room, 201 Hargreaves Hall, EWU, Cheney, WA, 99004.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Mahi’s GoFundMe account (approved by Mahi). This fund will be used for her medical expenses and to continue her tradition of continually stocking M&Ms and all things Mahi for EWU students.

We ask that you please post your memories of Mahilani Pearl Gutina on this page. https://www.gofundme.com/mahi039s-going-home-care-fund.

Mahi’s final resting place will be with her father in Oahu, Hawaii.