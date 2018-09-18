Lynn Robert Lucas, age 82 1/2 passed away at Newport Hospital on September 16th, 2018.

Lynn was born to Edward and Agnas Lucas on January 24th, 1936 in Michigan.

Married B. Carol Wright on May 28th, 1959 in Priest River, Idaho.

He worked as a lather/carpenter through the Union out of Spokane Washington on many commercial buildings in the surrounding areas. He would later go on to driving logging trucks.

He had a deep love for his family and loved gathering with the family every opportunity there was.

He had a fond love for old time trucks and searching for them, you would hear him telling mom "oh theses are treasures".

With the help of many in our home town he collected cans to recycle and donated the money to New Life Children's Home in Tornillo, Texas and to the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane, Washington.

All around happy guy that made friends very easy wherever he was, and quite often you would find him at Michell's grocery store or at the local post office shooting the breeze with everyone he knew.

He loved the Lord and attended the WBBC where he so enjoyed teasing and laughing with Pastor Branden.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 59 years of marriage, 3 children, daughter Kerry (Rick Johnston), son Robert (Connie), son Bill (Colette) Lucas, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren with one being born in December, 1 sister Carolyn (Fred) Coombs, multiple nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 4 sisters and 1 great grandson.

He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him and all that had the special opportunity of visiting with him. He had a big smile and a snappy tune for those he cared so much for.

His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Sherman -Campbell Funeral Home in Priest River, ID. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.

