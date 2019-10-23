Lucille "Pat" Leapley, age 88 lived the majority of her life in service to others.

Pat knew she wanted to be a nurse and help people from a very young age. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Sacred Heart Nursing School (Spokane WA) and immediately went to work helping people in her capacity as a RN at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane Washington. She performed an abundance of volunteer activities her entire life. Most recently she ran the Audubon Park United Methodist Church food bank which provided food and hope for many families in the community. The food bank under her leadership was recognized for its creative processes and efficiencies. Pat was invited to a Second Harvest Forum where she was asked to share these unique approaches with other food banks in the community that they might operate more effectively.

Over the years she was active in church mission work that took her to various communities in the U.S. organizing school supplies for children. She was passionate about helping the homeless and the less fortunate volunteering for organizations that performed face to face work with troubled teens, men's shelters and women's domestic abuse shelters. Pat also delivered hot meals to housebound seniors through the Meals on Wheels Organization for over a decade.

Pat was an avid reader - particularly the thriller genre, loving any fiction that contained a spy plot. She also loved movies and often as a young girl would sneak away from homework after school and go to the movie theater. Her love of books and movies lasted her entire life. The last day of her life she spent happily binge watching the series "Homeland", a CIA spy series that her youngest son Mike had introduced her to.

Pat was a mom who cooked everything from scratch and made each of her kids their favorite cake on birthdays. She decorated big for Christmas, made caramel apples to hand out to kids on Halloween and genuinely did up all holidays big. She is survived by her 4 children (Phillip Leapley, Cheryl Farmer, Mike Leapley, Christy Leapley), 3 grandchildren (Sean Leapley, Becky Erpf, Nicholas Leapley) and 2 great grandchildren.