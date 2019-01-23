Louise Myrn Ellis

Louise Myrn (Loan) Ellis went to be with our Lord on January 9, 2019.

She loved sharing the good news about our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Her favorite ministry is Thru the Bible with Les Feldick. She was born September 24, 1928 in Wenatchee, WA to Adam and Myrn Loan. She enjoyed being raised on the family ranch near Adrian, WA. She was valedictorian of her graduating class in Ephrata, WA.

She attended the University of WA and graduated from Kinman Business College where she met her beloved husband, Clayton Ellis. They were married on August 15, 1948, and chose to raise their four children in Spokane, WA. Her family remembers her as a loving, supportive mother that taught them to have fun while being considerate of others, daily family dinners around the table, and how she made birthdays, holidays and family picnics special. She was a wonderful model of doing your best at whatever you do.

She continued blessing us until her time on Earth was over and she entered the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clayton Ellis; her parents, Adam and Myrn Loan; and her brothers, Don and Ray Loan. She is survived by her sister, Betty Hansen of Olympia; her children, Cherie (Richard) Kopet of Redmond, WA; Janice (Duane) Emery of Davenport, WA, Steven (Cheryl) Ellis of Prosser, WA, and Daniel (Janet) Ellis of Spokane, WA; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

She leaves us with so many lessons of a pure heart and kindness that flows without end. Her loved ones all have something from her that lives within and will carry it with them until we meet again.

Services will be held on January 19, 2019 at noon in the Sunset Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA.