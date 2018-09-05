Lorraine M. Garrison

Lorraine Kelly Garrison was born to Hans and Violet Hansen on July 18, 1927 and entered into the Lord’s hands on September 1, 2018.

Lorri attended Kinman Business College after her graduation from Worley High, class of 1945. Lorri was a cosmetologist from the early 1960s until 1970, when she earned her nursing degree and went to work at Eastern State Hospital. She worked there until moving to Everett in 1977 where she worked at FIrcrest school until her retirement in 1982.

Mom raised 3 sons on her own, which was not an easy task in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. She was a very strong willed woman, firm in her resolve, and didn’t take any guff from any of the boys. You knew you were in trouble when she called you by your first and middle name. Run for cover! She was a model mother and we three owe so much to her. Her family was her greatest source of pride and joy.

Mom is survived by her sons: Rik (Pam), Dan (Paula), and Mike (Sue), and by her grandchildren Meghan(Derick) Nick(Tiffany), Kim, Brynn(Ben), and Lisa (Cody) and great-grandchildren Laina, Kate, Tyce, Sloane, Ryen, and Lane.

Mom is also survived by her sisters Virginia and Betty, and brothers Jack(Jutta) and Bob(Diane) with a special place in her heart for Connie and MaryAnn. She also loved all her many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father Hans and mother Violet, brother Dale, and sister Marjorie.

She will be missed by all.

Service to be held at Redeemer Lutheran at 11 a.m. September 8, 2018. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice House of Spokane.