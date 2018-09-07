Lois Marie Strader

Lois Diana Strader, age 90, of Spokane, WA, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was surrounded by loving family and in the prayers of her church family at the time of her passing.

Lois was born in Great Falls, MT, to Arthur and Sophia Huttinger, on April 3, 1928. She was the only daughter and surviving sibling of four brothers (Arthur Jr., Bill, Lloyd, and Dick). Lois married Robert S. Strader, December 23, 1951 and he preceded her in death December 3, 2010.

The joy of Lois’ life was her children. She was a perfect homemaker and loving mother. She had five unique and beautiful children (Kathleen, Jim, Robert (deceased), Barbara, and Lois Jeme’). Lois has seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a large and loving extended family. She was the matriarch of five generations at the time of her passing.

Lois adored lambs from a young age. Lambs reminded her of her childhood visits to her grandmother’s farm in Montana. Over the years, she collected lambs and enjoyed them in her home. Her 90th birthday was celebrated with lamb-shaped cakes she treasured.

She lived independently in the same home she raised her family in since 1954 in Spokane. Lois remained involved in numerous activities in the area from enjoying concerts in the park to participating in women and community groups. She always called into the Moody Radio Morning Show in Spokane and was coined the unofficial “3rd Member” of the morning team. Lois gave financial support to orphans for decades throughout the world.

Lois loved to travel. Two of her most memorable trips were travel to the Holy Lands in 1988 and Hawaii in 2009. She also enjoyed family trips and Sisterhood Weekends to Seattle, Salt Lake, Tacoma, Jenner, Glacier, and Great Falls. Lois was an adventurer whenever given a chance. She power-walked Bloomsday in Spokane several times even in her 70’s. Lois hiked up to the top of Diamond Head, in Oahu, Hawaii, at age 81, and was awarded with a certificate and the admiration of all. She even snorkeled Sharks Cove on the North Shore of Oahu the same year. Lois went Class 3 whitewater rafting at Glacier National Park at the age of 85 in a full wetsuit with 3 generations of family and the biggest smile imaginable. Lois also loved great food; enjoying lunches with her friends, preparing family holiday dinners, baking for everyone, and satisfying her sweet-tooth.

Lois was very involved in her church at the Spokane Faith Center. She loved her church family so much and she rejoiced as a Born Again Christian since November 1961. She was active in numerous bible study groups over the years. Her 90th Birthday Party was celebrated at the Spokane Faith Center in April of this year, where more than 100 family and friends shared stories, photos, reminisced about adventures and sisterhood weekends, enjoyed her favorite music, and even danced the Hula. The family is grateful to Pastor Eric Hawkins, Rebecca Hawkins, Betty, and the entire church family for their loving care and support of Lois over the years.

Lois Strader’s Epitaph: God Keeps His Promises, Always!