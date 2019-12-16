Lois C. Hjaltalin (68) resident of St. Maries, ID died at Benewah Community Hospital on December 10, 2019.

She was born in Seattle, WA on July 23, 1951, to Robert and Frances Johnson. She attended and graduated from Rainier Beach High School with the class of 1969. Following high school she met and married Ken Hjaltalin. The couple had 2 children, and they traveled with Ken as he was stationed in multiple places. Their marriage eventually ended in divorce.

Lois worked as a home health aide in Oak Harbor, WA from 1977-1984. In 1984, she moved to Seattle and worked for Dependable Building Maintenance. She trained with King County in the Engineering Department, and work for King County for 20 years retiring in 2011. Once she retired, Lois moved to St. Maries, ID to be near her grandchildren.

Lois enjoyed watching movies, specifically Disney and Harry Potter. She also enjoyed going to the casino and playing BINGO or gambling.

Lois is survived by her sons Jacob (Carlena) Hjaltalin of St. Maries, ID and Anthony (Shyann) Hjaltalin of DesMoines, WA; siblings Joe Johnson of Hungry Horse, MT, Theresa Dzwonkowski of Seattle, WA, and Mary Frances Whalon of Seattle, WA. Also, surviving are 2 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews.

There are no services planned at this time.