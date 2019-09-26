Lois Arlene Chalich peacefully passed away at home at the age of 90 on September 23rd, 2019, after a long battle with Dementia.

She was surrounded with love of family and caregivers. Lois was born on June 21st,1929 in Missoula, MT. She graduated from Granite High School in Philipsburg, MT. She loved life and lived it to the fullest and was so forgiving. Lois was very proud of being a native Montanan and loved the friendly people from Big Sky country. Lois was an avid bowler and sports fan. Her passion was horses. She loved showing quarter horses and horse racing with her husband. She also loved watching basketball and the Mariners. Lois has Timmy, her favorite race horse at home and her loyal dog, Demon who she adored.

She is survived by her husband, Nicholas Chalich; Daughters Colleen (Joe) Cariss, Mary (Cliff) Kellmer, Chris (Pat) Anderson, Donna (Joe) Hedlund; Sons Dan Tiede, Mark Chalich and Mike (Kathleen) Chalich. Lois had 22 Grandchildren and 14 Great-Grandchildren. A Viewing will be offered on Sunday, September 29th from 2 pm until 5 pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home - Spokane Valley.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 30th at 11 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1703 N. Washington St. Spokane WA. Lois will be laid to rest following Funeral Services at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave. Spokane WA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Hospice of Spokane.

To share your memories of Lois and express condolences to the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.