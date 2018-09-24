Lloyd L. Roedel, 84, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on Sept. 14, 2018, at Pacifica Senior Care, under the care of Auburn Crest Hospice.

Lloyd was born to Emil and Ida Roedel of McCook, Nebraska, on April 7, 1934, the seventh of twelve children. Moving to Denver with his family, Lloyd worked until he was able to put himself through college at the University of Colorado in Boulder. While finishing up his studies, Lloyd met Faith during a summer term, and they were married in 1965.

During his career as an electrical engineer, Lloyd spent over 35 years in various phases of electrical power generation and system design, including eight years of work in Indonesia. Living overseas planted a seed in his heart for service and ministry, a theme which characterized his life from that time forward.

After retiring from engineering, Lloyd and Faith moved from California to Coeur d’Alene to serve as associates with GoodSeed USA. Lloyd packaged each order with care, sending discipleship materials and literature all over the world. Lloyd also spent 1450 hours over 14 years as a classroom volunteer at Borah Elementary School. He loved the interaction with the teachers and the children, and they loved him in return. He always said that they kept him young.

Lloyd loved the creative use of words, whether in writing, games, or puns. He also had a broad knowledge of classic cars, and passed on a love for classic movies and radio shows to his two children. He was a perpetual learner, observer and thinker; if he shared an opinion, it had always been considered thoroughly. Lloyd will always be remembered fondly for his kindness and quiet humor.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 53 years, Faith; son Mark (Alison) Roedel of Longview, TX, and daughter Dina (Russell) Kowal of Warsaw, MO; five grandchildren: Evan, Emmaleigh, Benjamin, and Elliot Kowal, and Ryland Roedel; brother Harlan Roedel, and sisters Irma Mumm, Wilma McCord, Millie Wright, Beverly Roedel, Bernice Roedel, Ava Nickel, Marge Gowen, and Marian Schibbelhute, as well as many nieces and nephews. Though his siblings were spread over the United States and Canada, he and Faith fulfilled a goal of taking a trip to visit all of them in 2012.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Ida Roedel, and two sisters, Opal Perdue and Irene Gowen.

All are welcome to a graveside service, at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Road, in Spokane Valley. An ice cream fellowship will follow at Grace Bible Church, 152 W. Prairie Ave, in Coeur d'Alene.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lloyd’s name to Borah Elementary School, 632 Borah Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814, for children in need of warm coats and boots for the winter.