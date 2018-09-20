Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Linda Elaine Hogamier, 71, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away surrounded by her family on September 18, 2018 at the family home of Wallace.

She was born June 19, 1947 in Wallace; Linda was the daughter of George and Farrell (Zurstein) Vipperman.

Linda has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1965. Linda then attended the North Idaho College.

Linda married Nick Hogamier on May 10, 1969 at the Wallace Methodist Church of Wallace.

Linda had first worked at the A&W Root Beer of Wallace as a carhop; she then went to work at the Stewart Wallace Drug store. Linda then entered the field of banking and had worked for the First National Bank of Wallace and later the First Security Bank. Linda then served as a Deputy Clerk in the Motor Vehicle department of the Wallace Courthouse for twenty-six years; she then retired.

In earlier years, Linda was a member of the Wallace Womens Bowling League. She loved and enjoyed her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy; Linda also enjoyed camping, collecting yard ornaments, wind chimes, gardening, picking huckleberries in Burke, fishing at Glidden Lake, reading and hunting for mushrooms.

Linda is survived by her beloved husband of forty-nine years Nick Hogamier of the family home of Wallace; one son Scott (Sara) Hogamier of Osburn, Idaho; one daughter Amy (Todd) Reichenberg of Elko, Nevada; two grandchildren Madison and Hayden Hogamier of Osburn; one brother Ray (Charlotte) Vipperman of Republic, Washington; one sister Shirley (John) DeVore of Loveland, Colorado; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents George and Farrell Vipperman and her father and mother-in-law Elmer and Edna Hogamier.

Upon Linda's request, no services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Silver Valley Seniors Meals On Wheels, P.O. Box 887, Osburn, Idaho 83849.

One may sign Linda's online guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with cremation services.