Leslie Marie Malloroy Crane
Leslie Marie Malloroy Crane died November 17, 2019 at her home in St. Maries of natural causes.
She was born May 6, 1934, to Les and Eileen McGough Malloroy in Seattle, WA. Her family lived in Carnation, WA and moved to St. Maries, ID when Leslie was 10 months old. She lived in St. Maries her whole life, and she loved being a part of this community.
Leslie attended St. Mary’s Academy through the 8th grade. She then boarded and worked her way through high school at Holy Names Academy in Spokane, WA. She graduated as salutatorian and earned a 4-year college scholarship to Holy Names College and wanted to become a dietician. Leslie ended up meeting and falling in love with Jack Crane and was happy to earn her degree by life experience. She and Jack were married on June 12, 1953 at St. Mary Immaculate Church in St. Maries. The couple had six children.
In 1970, Leslie began work as 2nd cook in the Heyburn lunchroom. In 1975, she became the lunchroom supervisor, and she retired in 1996. She was the lunch lady extraordinaire and was especially famous for her bread and rolls. She always made sure no child went away hungry or without a hug.
Leslie was a member of Benewah County Council on Aging, Benewah County Senior Citizens, Senior Meal Site, St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, TOPS, Eagles, Catholic Ladies, Benewah County Election Board, Lunch Bunch, County Red Cross Chairperson, 4-H leader, and was awarded Young Woman of the Year and Mother of the Year. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, catering, visiting shut-ins, traveling especially to the Oregon Coast, watching Gonzaga basketball, watching the World Series, and playing cribbage.
Leslie was preceded in death by her husband Jack, sister Marjorie, her brothers Greg Cory and Dick Malloroy and grandsons Patrick and Sean. She is survived by her brothers Duane and Tim Malloroy, sisters Kay Sievert and Carol Dyer, and children Kelly (Serena) Crane, Judy Zook, Nancy (Floyd) Turner, Caren Crane (Tim Fuller), Dan (Shelly) Crane, and Joe Crane. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of North Idaho or Wising Star Foundation would be appreciated.
A Rosary/Mass will be on Thursday, November 21 at 6:00 pm and a Memorial Service will be Friday, November 22 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Immaculate Church. Lunch will follow at the Eagles Lodge.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Crews working to pull body from Spokane River near Camp Sekani Park
- Central Valley High School cancels class due to reported threat
- Coeur d'Alene holiday light display named one of the best in the country
- Rollover crash causing delays on Highway 395 near Wandermere, no injuries
- Police: Man drives car into South Hill home, arrested for DUI
- Recent dispute could delay Spokane's newest shelter from opening yet again