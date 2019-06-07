Les Wolff

Les graduated from Odessa High School in 1960 and served 5 years in the US Navy, before joining Maxwell's Electric as an IBEW Apprentice. Les married Lynn in 1961 and lived on Whidbey Island while serving in the Navy. Les and Lynn lived in Spokane for a few years, before building their home in Mica, Washington. Les enjoyed a successful career in Electrical Contracting, where he retired as President of Power City Electric. For the past 6 years, Les has enjoyed traveling with his fiancée, Nancy, in search of the perfect Bluegrass Jam.

Les was a Member, Elder, and dedicated Volunteer of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He also supported many professional and community service organizations (veterans, crime prevention, Rotary, NECA & IBEW, etc). Most recently Les supported various Bluegrass Associations, serving and playing at Assisted Living, and retirement centers.

Les is survived by Fiancée Nancy, son-Rod & wife Tavi, and daughter-Juanita, Grandson- Jake & wife Madilyn, and Granddaughter-Madison, (3) Great Grandchildren, Jai, Romee, and Beckham, sisters Arlene, Mavis and her husband Donny, and Donna and her husband Bob.

Les was preceded in death by his wife Lynnette, of 51 years.

Memorial Service will be held at 10 am, Monday, June 10, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in the Spokane Valley.

Memorial Contributions can be made to either:

Redeemer Lutheran Church-VBS: 3606 S. Schafer Rd, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

Washington State Old Time Fiddlers Association- Camp Scholarship(TIN 91-1188969)

Attn: John Sours, 11610 E. 37th Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

