Leonard Roy Morehouse, Jr., 51, a resident of Colfax, WA passed away on June 20, 2019, at Multicare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA

Leonard was born on Dec. 6, 1967 at Provo, Utah to Leonard R. and Gailitan (Boudrow) Morehouse, Sr.

He attended his schooling Provo, Utah and graduated from the Provo High School. He traveled to California and worked on area farms for several years.

He moved to Colfax, WA in April 2016 where he met and married Lynn Dix on June 9, 2018, at Colfax, WA. The couple made their home at Colfax.

Leonard was employed as a building maintenance worker for Whitman County starting in March 2018.

Leonard enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and working with cattle and horses.

Survivors include his wife Lynn Morehouse, Colfax, WA, one son Jake Morehouse, in CA, two daughters, Alexia and Julia, in CA, his step mother, Dale Morehouse, Provo, Utah, two half sisters, Cindy Cornaby, and Delinda Gardner both of Provo, Utah, 1 step son, Izaiah Paul, Colfax, WA, one step daughter, Izola Snyder, Colfax, WA. Leonard is also survived by 5 grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Leonard will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Schmuck Park, Colfax, WA from 12 Noon to 2:00 P.M.

Memorials may be given to the Colfax Ambulance Fund, 400 N. Mill St., Colfax, WA 99111

