Leonard E. Main, 83, of Palouse, Wash., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman, Wash. He was born on May 25, 1935, near Palouse to Walter and Nora (Holmes) Main.

He attended his schooling in Palouse and graduated from Palouse High School in 1953.

Leonard married Virginia Proctor on Dec. 3, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and the couple made their home in Palouse.

Leonard started working for Potlatch Forest Inc. in Lewiston, Idaho, before transferring to the mill in Potlatch, Idaho. Leonard worked as an electrician until the mill closed in 1980. In 1984, he started working at Washington State University as a maintenance supervisor at the Cub and worked there until he retired in 2001.

Leonard was a member of the Palouse Grange No. 177. He enjoyed camping and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Virginia Main at the Palouse home; two sons, Rod (Tammy) Main of Palouse and Mike (Donna) Main of Clarkston, Wash.; and one brother, LaWayne (Lorraine) Main of Juliaetta, Idaho. Leonard is also survived by three grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, LaVerne Sparger and brother Kenneth Main.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s research fund.

A graveside service for Leonard will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. A reception will follow the service at the Palouse Community Center.

