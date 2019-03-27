Lenny Toland

Leonard Wayne Toland (75) longtime Santa, ID resident died at home surrounded by his loving family on March 23, 2019.

He was born to Bennie and Ruby (Kendall) Toland on August 30, 1943 in St. Maries, ID. Lenny attended school in St. Maries.

In 1964, Lenny joined the US Army serving 3 years. When he returned home, we went to work in the woods logging. He logged his entire life retiring in 2007. Lenny met the love of his life Donna Dalbeck. He caught her eye with his very large feet. The couple married at the school house in Santa, ID on November 19, 1977. They combined their two families making one, and they had 5 children together. Over the years they unofficially adopted many more kids, but being they were only children themselves with no siblings, they felt very blessed to have such a large family.

In 1980 the Toland family moved to their property in Santa. Lenny loved having his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren over. At times a person could catch him playing with Play-DoH or with Barbies to entertain the little ones. He also enjoyed hunting, collecting trains, collecting hunting knives, football (specifically the Seahawks), muscle cars, building guns, drawing, or picking on a guitar. Lenny was an animal whisperer and attracted animals everywhere he went. He was a great father and Papa who will be missed by all the kids in his life. Lenny was a life member of the VFW, Royal Neighbor, and an Eagles member.

Lenny is survived by his wife Donna at the family home; children Cheryl Field Riggs (Don Ross) of Fernwood, ID, Raymond Fields (Bill McCleen) of Moscow, ID, Brenda Bierce (Dave) of St. Maries, ID, Wade Toland (Kendra) of Chehalis, WA, Chris Toland (Hillary Fajardo) of Rathdrum, ID, Dennis Miller (Millissa Waddell) of St. Maries, ID; caregiver Mapuana Lader “Pineapple”; grandchildren Ahnawake Warren, LJ Larson, Joy Dole, Eva Larson, Chelina Turner, Johnny Nelson, CJ Hindman, Sequoiah Fields, Tanner Toland, Private Kristian Hindman, Kissandra Lawrence, Hunter Toland, Colter Toland, Zachery Fields, Tim Fields, Johhn Soura, Michael Soura, Axston Allen, Steven Toland, Siera Miller, Sebastian Miller, Kyden Miller, Ivie Miller, Branden Miller; great grandchildren Landon Warren, Donna Warren, Cierra Soura, Travis Soura, Keara Dolence, Kiahna Soura, Carson Shuman, Ellie Shuman, Darby Schierman, Destiny Schierman, Gracelyn Fields, Leonard Fields, Dustin Lawrence, Alice Lawrence, Benson Winters, Anastasia Turner, and Ilyana Turner. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, ID with Pastor Brian Primer officiating. Military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Veteran’s Memorial. A potluck gathering of family and friends will follow Military Honors at the Walker Building at the Benewah County Fairgrounds.