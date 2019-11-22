Laura J. Bloxham of Spokane passed away on November 18, 2019.

Laura was born in Seattle on January 2, 1947, to David and Beatrice Bloxham. She attended Whitworth College for her undergraduate degree and Washington State University for her MA and Ph.D. in English. Laura joined the Whitworth College English Department faculty in 1975, becoming the first full credentialed (Ph.D.) woman in the history of the English faculty. For the next four decades, Laura devoted her service to Whitworth University, the English Department, thousands of students, the community, and broader academia. In 1988, Laura was named the State of Washington Professor of the year by the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education. With good humor, kindness, integrity, and in her own inimitable way, Laura shaped Whitworth and mentored generations of students, faculty, and administrators. Laura's legacy lives in the countless students she taught and befriended.

Laura was a lifelong Washington resident. She loved Seattle Mariners and baseball. If you went into her house or office during the baseball season, the TV or her radio was always tuned to baseball. She also had a fondness of daytime television soap operas and Diet Coke.

Although she never married or had children, her nephews and niece, and grand-nephews and grand-nieces were her children. She will be greatly missed. Laura is survived by her sister Betty (Mike) and brother Glenn (Carolyn), nephews (Aaron, Neil, Andrew, and Jonel) and niece (Jillian) and great grand-nephews (Ethan and Luca) and nieces (Sofia, Kimberly, Elizabeth, and Maia). She is preceded in death by her parents.

Service will held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 am at Whitworth Church (312 W. Hawthorne Rd., Spokane).